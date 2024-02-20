Tuesday, February 20, 2024

TV actor Rituraj Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) TV actor Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of the 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The actor was discharged from the hospital after he was admitted following stomach infection. But, his health condition deteriorated last night, and suffered a heart attack.

Actor Amit Behl told IANS: “Rituraj was admitted in the hospital and was discharged. Last night at 12.30 a.m. he got a cardiac arrest.”

“He was admitted in the hospital for a stomach infection,” the actor said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi expressed grief over the death of Rituraj.

In a post on X, Arshad wrote, “I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor… will miss you brother…”.

With a career spanning over three decades, Rituraj was known for his work in shows like ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Tehkikaat’, ‘Kutumb’, ‘Jyoti’, ‘Beintehaa’, and most recent ‘Anupamaa’.

He also featured in 2022 web series ‘Made in Heaven’ and 2023 movie ‘Yaariyan 2’.

