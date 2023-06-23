INDIA

Arrested controversial Kerala YouTuber gets bail

A controversial YouTuber, who was taken into custody on Friday in two different cases of improper language use and creating traffic nuisance on a busy road, was given bail from the police station in Malappuram which registered the case.

The 24-year-old YouTuber, Nihad is popularly known for his YouTube channel – ‘Thoppi’.

He was forcefully taken into custody after the police broke into his room at his friend’s apartment on Friday in Kochi.

However, while the Malappuram police have given him bail he will be handed over to the local police at Kannur as there is also a case against him over his improper use of language.

His YouTube channel has lakhs of subscribers.

The complainant on the Malappuram incident for blocking traffic, Murshid said he was a nuisance and a bad influence on the young minds as he has lots of school students as subscribers.

A video of the way police breaking into his room has now gone viral.

