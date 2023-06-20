The ‘Tawang Marathon’, an exhilarating display of athleticism, will take place on October 1 in Arunachal Pradesh attracting participants from across the globe.

Defence sources said that Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with General-Officer-Commanding, Ball of Fire Division of the Army on Tuesday formally launched the process of the ‘Tawang Marathon, which is a collaborative effort of the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Eastern Army Command.

The ‘Tawang Marathon’ would showcase the spirit of unity and shared commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles, a defence spokesman said.

He said that the inaugural edition promises to be a marquee event in the running calendar, offering an unforgettable experience for both seasoned runners and enthusiasts alike.

The ‘Tawang Marathon’ features four categories, each designed to challenge participants and provide an inclusive experience for all fitness levels.

Runners can choose from the prestigious Marathon (42.195 KM), the Half Marathon (21.0975 KM), the 10 KM race, or the 5 KM race.

Regardless of the category, all runners will be treated to awe-inspiring vistas as they navigate the pristine surroundings of Tawang, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Chief Minister Khandu himself registered as the first participant, underscoring the significance of the marathon for the region and its people.

This unique partnership ensures a seamless organization of the event, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to provide participants with an unparalleled marathon experience.

The defence PRO said that the Indian Army and the Arunachal government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on the international sporting calendar but also help boost the tourist footfall to the region.

The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship.

By bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, this event will foster a sense of camaraderie and unity, transcending borders and boundaries.

It is an opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves, set new personal records, and inspire others with their achievements.

To ensure the smooth management and execution of the ‘Tawang Marathon’, the event has been entrusted to CYRUNS, a professional sports event management company with a wealth of experience and a proven track record in organising large-scale sporting events.

