Arvind Kejriwal is paying for his deeds, says Anna Hazare

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), March 22 (IANS) Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Friday said that he felt “deeply pained” by the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, “who is now paying for his own deeds”.

Interacting with a large crowd of mediapersons at his native village Ralegan-Siddhi this morning, Anna Hazare, 86, recalled his old association with Arvind Kejriwal during the India Against Corruption (IAC)’s long movement in New Delhi in 2011, and other places.

“I remember, he was working with me and we both had raised our voices against liquor… But now he’s trying to accord legal sanction to liquor. I felt very hurt by it,” lamented Hazare.

However, he said nothing can be done against the government and CM Kejriwal has been arrested for his own dark acts.

“If he had not done such things (liquor policy), this (arrest) would not have happened. Now, the law shall take its course, the government will see and decide what has to be done,” declared Hazare flatly.

This was Hazare’s first reaction after his former close associate Arvind Kejriwal was detained, questioned and then arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Thursday, sparking an uproar from opposition political circles.