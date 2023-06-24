SPORTSCRICKETWORLD

Ashes 2023: England’s decision to declare on 393/8 was wildly arrogant, says Brett Geeves

NewsWire
0
0

Former Australia fast bowler Brett Geeves has called England’s decision to declare on 393/8 on day one of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston as “wildly arrogant” and added that the hosts’ ultra-attacking approach can’t hold up in the highly-anticipated series.

England captain Ben Stokes’ decision to declare at 393/8, with Joe Root notching up 118 not out, on the first day of the Edgbaston Test in the Ashes has been called by a few experts as the main reason behind the hosts’ two-wicket loss.

“It sets them (England) up to fail and to me it kind of feels like ‘even if we lose we’re playing the best cricket and we have won anyway. That’s not how it works. Particularly against Australia in the Ashes.”

“In particular if England have this mindset of wild arrogance and that’s what that declaration was. It was wildly arrogant to think that (8/393) was enough in the first innings on a very flat wicket,” said Geeves to SEN Radio.

Geeves firmly believed that England’s surprise declaration played a part in Australia winning the match, with captain Pat Cummins being 44 not out in a chase of 281 on last day’s play. “And yes, absolutely, they (Australia) won the game on the back of the English’s ridiculously dumb declaration. There is no doubt that England played a part in their win.”

“They could have come back the next day and tried to bat for another 50 or 60 runs which would have batted Australia out of the game, only one team would have been able to win the game had they made 450 or 460 and that was England.”

“And it’s because of the arrogance surrounding their approach to the game. 8/393 declared, you don’t do that in Test match cricket. You don’t do that across a five-day game when Joe Root is 118 not out.”

Now 1-0 behind, England will be aiming to make a comeback in the second Ashes Test, starting at Lord’s from June 28. Geeves, who played one ODI and two T20Is apart from a long domestic career in first-class cricket, was unimpressed with England’s coach Brendon McCullum telling the players that he was proud of them despite suffering a loss in Edgbaston.

“There was (an) article that I was reading that quotes Brendon McCullum in terms of their loss, they’re in the changerooms and Brendon spoke first and he says; ‘Lads, I am immensely proud of the effort you put in. We have made the game what it was. We were so close to pulling off an unbelievable victory. We played all the cricket in the game. If it wasn’t for us the Australians wouldn’t have even had a chance to win’.”

“It is just a really disrespectful approach to the performances of Pat Cummins and the performance of the run chase and their ability to hold England to 276 in the best batting conditions of the game,” he concluded.

20230624-125602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharma, Dhawan to open innings in first ODI: Kohli

    ‘Kohli only expressed opinion on 3-Test WTC final, not demanded it’

    IPL 2022: Assessed that we have got to cut back on...

    Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti shine as India beat Thailand by...