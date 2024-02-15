Thursday, February 15, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari likely to become Pakistan president again

Islamabad, Feb 15 (IANS) As PML-N, PPP, MQMP, PML-Q, IPP and BAP have announced to form a coalition government at the Centre, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is likely to become the President of the country for the second time, local media reported.

On Tuesday, the abovementioned parties had announced to form a government in the Centre on the lines of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, Geo News reported.

PML-N leadership has agreed to support Zardari for the post of president in return for PPP’s support to Shehbaz Sharif for the Prime Minister’s post, sources said.

Meanwhile, PML(N) leader Rana Sanaullah said that PPP did not not demand the top constitutional post of president.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had on Tuesday announced Zardari as PPP candidate for the President’s post.

“I am not saying this because he is my father. I am saying this because the country is in a huge crisis at the moment and if anyone can douse this fire, it is Asif Ali Zardari,” Bilawal had said.

