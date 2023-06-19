INDIA

Assam govt to invest Rs 20K crore to revamp govt schools

The Assam government is mulling investing at least Rs 20,000 crore to revamp 2,000 government schools in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Speaking at a programme in Kamrup district, Sarma said: “The state government will take steps to revamp 2,000 vernacular medium schools across the state with a financial outlay of Rs 10 crore for each school.”

The state government has established 18 ‘Adarsha Vidyalayas’ under the CBSE curriculum which will be imparting studies in the English language.

Also, 19 schools in the tea garden areas of the state were also set up by the government. These schools were inaugurated on Monday.

Sarma said that the government’s effort to start CBSE schools in the state will help students belonging to economically insolvent groups to study English in government schools.

“We are working to establish Adarsha Vidayalayas in all 126 Assembly constituencies. The construction work on 55 schools has been completed and work for the remaining 71 is going on in full swing,” he mentioned.

The Chief Minister also said that these Adarsha Vidyalayas will have smart class rooms, with science laboratories, computer laboratories, libraries etc. Moreover, these schools will be enabled with ‘Project Child’ which will enable mental development along with the physical development of the students.

