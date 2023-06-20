INDIALIFESTYLE

Atal’s village to get museum and photo gallery

Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh will inaugurate a complex ‘Atal Sankul Kendra’, a museum-cum-photo gallery, set up in the memory of former Prime Minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, during his visit to Vajpayee’s paternal village Bateshwar in Agra district on June 23.

Bateshwar, located around 65 km from Agra, is known for a number of temples dedicated to Lord Shiva on the Yamuna banks.

An annual grand fair takes place at the village around Diwali.

Cattle traders from different parts of state, besides bordering districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, come here during the fair organised by zila panchayat.

Bateshwar has a tourism potential and located barely 10 km from here is Shoripur, which is famous for its Jain temples.

“We are preparing for visit of tourism minister on June 23. Progress of various projects will be discussed with him,” said senior BJP leader and former UP minister Aridaman Singh.

Local MLA Pakshalika Singh spoke about the plans to improve and beautify surrounding of Bateshwar temples. “The idea to develop Bateshwar as a centre of eco-tourism is also in the pipeline,” she said.

