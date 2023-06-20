ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Tarak Mehta’ tele-serial bosses booked for alleged sexual harassment

The Mumbai Police have booked three top persons of the popular tele-serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ on charges of alleged sexual harassment, an official said here on Tuesday.

“The accused are the tele-serial producer Asit Modi, executive producer Jatin Bajaj and Operations Head Sohail Ramani. We have filed a FIR and invoked IPC Sec. 354A, 509, etc,” an officer of Powai Police Station told IANS.

The move follows a complaint lodged by an actress of the tele-serial and no arrests have been made so far in the case, said the officer.

Almost a week ago, one of the actresses had recorded her statement with the police alleging sexual harassment by Modi and others after which the probe started.

However, the accused trio of Modi, Bajaj and Ramani have categorically denied the charges in their statements issued last week.

They also countered the actress’ allegations by claiming that she was indulging in vendetta against them as her work contract with the production house had been terminated.

The police have said that the investigations are on in the matter from all angles before further steps are initiated.

