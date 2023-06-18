ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actors Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani have entered ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house and for the first time, it will be the audience who will be deciding their fate in the show.

This time, the power lies in the hands of the public, as the first audience takeover is about to take place. Palak and Akanksha finally step into the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by the announcement that the fate of these contestants will be decided by those watching them in the next three hours.

As the audience now holds the ultimate voting power, the intensity of the game reaches new heights. Tension fills the air as the housemates anxiously await their fate, with just three short hours remaining for their destiny to be determined.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on JioCinema. It also allows fans to watch their favourite contestant 24 hours in the show.

