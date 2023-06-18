Asian men’s doubles champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday scripted history as they beat the reigning world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the final to win India’s maiden BWF Super 1000 title at the Indonesia Open 2023 badminton tournament, here.

The Indian pair, sixth in men’s doubles rankings, registered a 21-17, 21-18 win over their World No. 3 Malaysian opponents in 43 minutes to claim their first-ever Super 1000 title.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag were slow to get off the blocks in the first game but unleashed a flurry of attacking shots to win six consecutive points and take a 9-7 lead. The Indian pair then protected their slender lead and closed the game with two straight points.

Both teams took an aggressive approach in the second game and were level at 6-6. However, Chirag and Satwiksairaj demonstrated quicker reflexes to stun their higher-ranked opponents and went into the break with a four-point lead.

Just like in the first game, the Indian pair never allowed Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to mount a comeback and registered their first-ever win over the Malaysians in eight meetings

Chirag-Satwiksairaj and Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik had also met in the semifinals of the 2022 World Championships in Tokyo which the Indian pair lost in three games.

The win at Indonesia Open was the sixth title for Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on the BWF World Tour. Their last BWF title came at the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament in March. However, the Indian pair entered the Indonesia Open after suffering a first-round exit at the Singapore Open earlier this month.

The Indian badminton players will next be seen in action in the Taipei Open BWF Super 300 event, starting on Tuesday.

20230618-164004