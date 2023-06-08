The Bangladesh government and the World Bank signed two financing deals totaling $858 million to enhance climate-resilient agricultural growth, food security and road safety improvement.

The agreements were signed by Sharifa Khan, the secretary of Economic Relations Division, and Abdoulaye Seck, the World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan, reports Xinhua news agency.

One agreement concerns a program on Agricultural and Rural Transformation for Nutrition, Entrepreneurship and Resilience that will help transform Bangladesh’s agriculture sector by promoting crop diversification, food safety and climate resilience, the world bank said in a statement.

It said the program will support sustainable and nutritious food production through greater efficiency in input use, good agriculture practices, and the promotion of stress-tolerant and nutrient-dense varieties.

The Washington-based lender said the other agreement on Road Safety Project, the first dedicated road safety project in South Asia supported by the World Bank, will help the country improve road safety in selected high-risk highways and district roads.

