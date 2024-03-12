‘Better Call Saul’ to premiere in Hindi from April 1

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) The prequel of American crime drama series ‘Breaking Bad’ — ‘Better Call Saul’, is set to premiere in Hindi on Indian television from April 1.

Created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, ‘Better Call Saul’, which is set in the early-to-mid-2000s in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delves into the evolution of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a struggling lawyer, into the shrewd and morally complex attorney Saul Goodman.

Set within the same universe as ‘Breaking Bad’, the show offers a deep dive into Jimmy’s journey, his encounters with ethical dilemmas, and his eventual embrace of his alter ego.

The show also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tony Dalton in pivotal roles.

The show has received 53 Emmy Award nominations, with Bob receiving six nominations for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’. After six seasons, the series concluded in August 2022.

Zee Cafe had released the Hindi-dubbed version of the groundbreaking series ‘Breaking Bad’ in August 2023.

‘Better Call Saul’ will premiere from April 1 at 10 p.m. on Zee Cafe.