Ed Sheeran swaps performances with students at Mumbai school

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Shape of You’, ‘Perfect’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ and others, is in Mumbai.

The singer visited a school in Mumbai and spent time with his young fans, as he played songs for them and sang along with them.

The singer-songwriter is set to perform in Mumbai on March 16.

On Tuesday, Ed Sheeran took to his Instagram and shared a video of his school visit.

The singer wrote in the caption: “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too.”

This isn’t the first time that the singer is performing in Mumbai. This is his third visit to the maximum city as he has earlier performed in the city in 2015 and 2017. In fact, his earlier pictures from his bash with his Bollywood buddies had gone viral on the Internet, in which he was seen in the company of Bollywood choreographer-director Farah Khan.

The singer will perform as a part of his +-=÷x Tour, organised by BookMyShow Live, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16.

