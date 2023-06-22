ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Maniesh Paul to join Salman Khan for first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Actor-host Maniesh Paul is all set to be seen on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ as he will be joining superstar Salman Khan for the first ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode.

It remains to be seen whether Maniesh Paul will be making a guest appearance on the show or if he will be joining as a special guest to grill the contestants during the ‘Weekend Ka Waar’ episode.

Four contestants have been nominated for eviction in the first week of the show. The names include Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev out of which one will be shown the exit door.

Maniesh is currently seen in the digital release ‘Rafuchakkar’, which dropped on June 15.

‘Rafuchakkar’ traces the story of a con artist named Prince played by Maniesh Paul. He is accused of committing odd frauds involving anything from diet cookies to low-cost aeroplanes.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava, ‘Rafuchakkar’ also stars Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh and Aksha Pardasany.

‘Rafuchakkar’ and ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema.

20230622-151404

