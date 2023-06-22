ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ opened up about her private life including her divorce with Manish Makhija, with whom she parted ways in 2014 after over a decade of marriage.

Talking about her private life and relationships in the show, Pooja said: “I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie.”

Calling her former spouse a good man, she added: “He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man.”

Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, revealed that they took their own separate ways with “dignity”.

“I didn’t want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn’t want to have kids and I couldn’t lie… Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

