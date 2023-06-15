INDIA

Bihar cop throws village ‘chowkidar’ into lockup for drinking, both suspended

A Sub Inspector of Police of Bihar’s Begusarai district brutally assaulted a village ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) and put him in the lock up for allegedly drinking liquor on duty, officials said on Thursday.

Begusari’s Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar has suspended both police personnel.

The incident occurred at Bhakhri police station in the district on Wednesday evening.

Chowkidar Nand Kishore Paswan was on duty in Bhakhri Bazar area when SI Rajiv Kumar reached there and alleged that he had consumed liquor on duty.

Rajiv Kumar beat him and took to the police station and put him behind bars.

“When we learnt about the incident, we constituted a team headed by a DSP rank officer to investigate the incident. During the probe, both of them were found guilty and accordingly suspended from the immediate effect. We have also written higher authority for further action against them,” the SP said.

Rajiv Kumar was involved in slapping a trader in Bakhri Bazar a couple of days ago as well.

Following the incident, the fellow chowkidars came in support of Paswan and requested the SP to lift his suspension.

20230615-235003

