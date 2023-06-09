When Kelis sang about her song ‘Milkshake’ attracting all the boys two decades ago, very few would have thought Bill Murray would have been the one to stay.

However, that’s exactly what has happened with the ‘Ghostbusters’ star and singer is said to be enjoying a whirlwind romance, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The potential pair comes with an almost 30-year age gap, but that doesn’t appear to be bothering the famous duo. Sources claim the duo have been spending time together at a hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting stateside.

It is said that they initially bonded following the death of Kelis’ second husband in March last year. Bill’s estranged wife died in 2021.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Bill has recently been spotted enjoying a concert by the songstress when she took on the Mighty Hoopla Festival in South London.

Backstage at the event, the pair posed for a cosy-looking photo. A source told The Sun: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”

They continued: “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

20230609-134402