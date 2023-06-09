ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Bill Murray, singer Kelis found ‘getting close for a while’

NewsWire
0
0

When Kelis sang about her song ‘Milkshake’ attracting all the boys two decades ago, very few would have thought Bill Murray would have been the one to stay.

However, that’s exactly what has happened with the ‘Ghostbusters’ star and singer is said to be enjoying a whirlwind romance, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The potential pair comes with an almost 30-year age gap, but that doesn’t appear to be bothering the famous duo. Sources claim the duo have been spending time together at a hotel and have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting stateside.

It is said that they initially bonded following the death of Kelis’ second husband in March last year. Bill’s estranged wife died in 2021.

Mirror.co.uk further states that Bill has recently been spotted enjoying a concert by the songstress when she took on the Mighty Hoopla Festival in South London.

Backstage at the event, the pair posed for a cosy-looking photo. A source told The Sun: “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.”

They continued: “But they’ve also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have that common bond between them. Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

20230609-134402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jennifer Coolidge had near-death experience in her garden

    Andrew Garfield reveals whom he was ‘texting’ right after Oscar Slapgate

    Harry Styles won’t ‘label’ his sexuality

    Kate Winslet didn’t want ‘bulgy bit’ of her belly edited out...