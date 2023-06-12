Hitting back at BJP after scathing attack by its top leaders, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday remarked that BJP may not be with him but he enjoys people’s support.

Referring to some media organisations, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and other opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he also took the name of BJP.

“Even BJP may not be with me,” he said amid loud cheers at a public meeting at Krosuru in Palnadu district. “Your Jagan Anna doesn’t trust them. He believes only in God’s mercy and your blessings. You are my courage and confidence,” he said.

This was Jagan’s first reaction after BJP President J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a direct attack on his government while addressing public meetings in Andhra Pradesh during the last couple of days.

Addressing a public meeting at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, Amit Shah alleged that the Jagan government has done nothing except corruption in the last four years. Earlier, Nadda told a public meeting at Srikalahasti that he had never seen such a corrupt government.

Asking the people not be misled by the vicious and malicious campaign of TDP and its friendly media, Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to people to become his soldiers and bring victory to the YSRCP in the next elections if they believe they are benefitted by his government’s welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that the next elections will be a war between the government which is implementing DBT welfare schemes and TDP which pursued the plunder, stash and devour policy. “It is a war between a pro-people government and pro-capitalist TDP enjoying the support of foster son and friendly media,” he observed.

The YSRCP chief said that the opposition TDP is ready to down shutters as people would not believe its plagiarized khichdi election manifesto copied from other political parties.

He said that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu didn’t implement welfare schemes during the TDP rule as he doesn’t have a generous heart. “Since he has a capitalist mentality, he cheated all sections of society including women, farmers, SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and EBCs and never tried to implement welfare schemes which you are experiencing now,” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu is synonymous with backstabbing, conspiracy, cheating and lies, said the Chief Minister, adding he doesn’t have any achievements to his credit despite ruling the state for 14 years and hence people would not believe him. Naidu will close shop after the elections, he said.

He said that since Naidu is anti-poor, he doesn’t want the poor to develop. “For this reason only, he opposed English medium in schools and distribution of tabs to students. His nature is to make promises before elections and forget them post-elections. Not even a single area or section of society was benefited during this rule.”

“28 years after becoming the Chief Minister and after 14 years of ruling, Naidu is coming out with declarations on Rayalaseema, BCs, SCs, STs, minorities and gas cylinders,” Jagan said, questioning why he did not make these declarations during the TDP rule.

