INDIA

BJP targets Cong again for corruption, promotes implementation of welfare schemes

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been promoting the achievements of the Modi government for 9 years, has once again targeted the Congress over corruption. It claimed that the Modi government has implemented various welfare schemes during the last 9 years.

On Monday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “Jan Dhan, Mobile and Aadhaar have brought the government’s money directly to the people. In the last 9 years, 29 lakh crores collected out of various welfare schemes have been directly deposited in the accounts of the people, unlike Congress busy with corruption”.

“After 2014, the Indian economy has been continuously strengthening and also, in the last 9 years, the Modi government has strengthened the banks by cleaning their balance sheet, by implementing the strong tax system of ‘GST’ in India.”

“India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. It is advancing in every aspect”, Malviya said.

Describing India as the bright spot of the global economy, Malviya claims that today the world is looking towards India with a positive outlook, and that looking forward, India has a bright future under the Modi government.

20230612-143803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Confiscate property of drug peddlers, orders Punjab CM

    J&K DGP holds security review meeting in Jammu

    IIT-K signs MoU with Indian Bank to support innovative start-ups

    Scared of dog, food delivery boy jumps off third floor in...