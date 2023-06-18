It is the dream of settling in a developed economy, a stellar reputation worldwide of universities and colleges and flexible work opportunities while studying that makes a major chunk of Indian students, as early as passing Grade 12, to opt for Canada for higher studies — a costly affair.

Despite the ongoing recession, say students, there are scores of full or part-time work opportunities while attending college or university in Canada on a Temporary Resident Visa (TRV).

The added attraction is that spouses or common-law partners of foreign students are also eligible for work permits for the duration of the study permit.

After finishing studies, many prefer to stay on in Canada — building the economy and bridges between Canada and India.

But there are some whose Canada dreams are shattered owing to wrong courses, which were selected on the advice of consultants, losing money and time.

India is now the second largest source of foreign students coming to Canada, just behind China. Despite eroding diplomatic relations between China and the Northern American nation, a significant percentage of international enrolments at many Canadian universities are Chinese.

Immigration consultants based in Chandigarh told IANS that working in Canada while studying can help one get practical work experience and build his/her network.

Most international students are eligible to work while studying. There are different requirements for working on campus and off campus. Normally, international students can work off campus up to 20 hours per week.

A majority of Indian students work in food services, retail, and hospitality.

As per the latest data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Canada issued study permits to 551,405 international students from 184 countries, in 2022, an increase of 24 per cent on 2021, in what Canadian immigration described as a “record-breaking year” for visa applications.

Out of the total international students, 41 per cent (226,450) are Indian students, a majority from cash-rich Punjab, up from 169,460 the previous year.

As per estimates, there were 807,750 study permit holders in Canada last December, over 190,000 more than in 2021, against Canada’s target of 450,000 foreign students by 2022 set out in the country’s 2014 international education strategy.

Upon graduation, a foreign student may apply for a work permit under the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program. Under this program, the work permit may be issued for the length of the study program, up to a maximum of three years.

According to the Canadian government, foreign students contribute more than $15.3 billion annually to the economy. There are no restrictions on the type of employment during the study or work permit.

Also each year thousands of graduates from India opt for Canadian residency — a source of educated, young workforce.

Rahul Kumar, Associate Director — Canada, at IDP Education (India, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Sri Lanka), says 10 years ago education abroad was usually associated with students from financially affluent families.

More than education, it was a status symbol for many. Canada has completely changed that as it offers the best of both worlds. For students who want to get into the best universities, they have institutions like the University of Toronto, University of Alberta, University of British Columbia, and a number of other universities.

For students who are looking for programs, which are not very expensive and of shorter duration, so that they save on their living expenses as well, Canada has the best system of community colleges in the world.

Seeing the craze in Punjab, hundreds of immigration and admission consultancy firms have opened their offices across Punjab and its capital city Chandigarh. They are regulated by the government. Still unscrupulous and fly-by-night operators are also there.

Also there is the mushrooming of English language coaching institutes even in villages that prepare students for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). After completing Grade 12, students are preparing themselves in coaching institutes to score a band higher than six in a language ability test for admission to undergraduate courses abroad.

As the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has directed some students to leave the country after the authorities found the offer letter based on which they entered Canada six years ago was fake, the district administration in Jalandhar suspended the licence of Education Migration Services, which was blamed for providing fake offer letters to the students.

In big cities like Ludhiana, Bathinda, Jalandhar and Amritsar, IELTS centres and consultant agencies dot every nook and corner.

The district shopping complex, the largest commercial site in Amritsar, is the hub of IELTS coaching centres.

“The trend of studying abroad won’t end as Punjab stares at huge unemployment and parents see no future for their children here. Also the rise in drug addiction and lawless scenario is compounding their woes. In such a situation, the immigration industry is booming,” a Jalandhar-based admission consultant told IANS, adding “there are some black sheep in every profession and accordingly in our profession too”.

Expressing concern that many agents and consultants are running illegal immigration agencies, Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal issued instructions to all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police to scrutinise the documents of travel agents and immigration consultants in the state and file a report by July 10.

Why is the trend for settling abroad catching up fast?

Every house in a village or a city of Punjab has at least one relative or a family member immigrated to European or Western countries and this is the attraction of every younger generation to earn in dollars. So one’s journey to migrate abroad starts when he or she is still in school.

The migration to foreign countries has become a status symbol in many villages.

Jasleen Bhullar, 18, from Patiala says that if she has to work hard to do her Bachelors, she will prefer to do it abroad. “Where are the opportunities in Punjab? At least abroad I can do my four-year full time graduation program in Canada while working 20 hours a week on a study permit. During the break between two semesters, I can work full time.”

Considering the high tuition costs, combined with the cost of books, rent, food and transportation, many international students find themselves needing to work part-time to afford their living.

In response to the manpower shortage, Canada recently released the Immigration Levels Plan 2023-2025 which aims to welcome 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023, 485,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2025.

The immigration goals include growing the economy, reuniting families, and offering asylum to refugees fleeing hardships.

(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at gulatiians@gmail.com)

20230618-120402