Brampton shares Avian Flu safety tips after finding infected waterfowl in several areas

Brampton (Mar 19) – To help protect the health and safety of residents and pets, Brampton has provided tips in response to waterfowl exhibiting symptoms of Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) in several parts of the city.

Infected waterfowl were found at the intersection of Williams Parkway and Elbern Markell Drive and in the areas of Daviselm Drive and Cedar Lake Crescent, the city said in a news release.

The risk of Avian Influenza spreading to humans is extremely rare and there are no signs of increasing public risk at this time, officials stated.

Meanwhile pet owners are being asked to take the following precautions:

Keep animals away from any waterfowl or fecal matter.

Do not feed or otherwise interact with waterfowl.

Keep cats indoors.

Keep dogs on a leash (as required under municipal by-law).

Do not feed pets (e.g., dogs or cats) any raw meat from game birds or poultry.

Pet birds, if not normally kept indoors, should be restricted to indoors.

Bird feeders should be removed or washed with soap and water frequently to reduce the chance of bacterial or viral contamination.

With low risk to public health, all public spaces where infected waterfowl have been discovered remain open to the public. Signage is installed at identified hotspots. As the City continues to monitor the situation, more signage will be added should there be additional hotspots.

If members of the public discover deceased waterfowl, they are being asked to call 3-1-1.

More information on Avian Influenza can be found on the Government of Canada website and on the City of Brampton Animal Service website.