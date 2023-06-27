Toronto has its first racialized mayor! Shortly after 9 pm, CP24 declared that Olivia Chow has won the City’s top job in the by-election called to replace John Tory.

Chow appeared to have secured 37 per cent of the vote according to CP24. Her win is not surprising, given that all polls had her as the front runner with a comfortable margin.

Born in Hong Kong, Olivia Chow moved to Toronto with her parents when she was thirteen and lived in St. James Town.

She previously served as New Democratic Party (NDP) member of Parliament (MP) for Trinity—Spadina from 2006 to 2014 and as city councillor in Metro Toronto from 1992 to the 1998 amalgamation and in Toronto from 1998 to 2005. She placed third in the 2014 Toronto mayoral election, behind winner John Tory and runner-up Doug Ford.