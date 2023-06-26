COMMUNITY

Free parking available at 4 garages in downtown Brampton this summer

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
0

As the parking garage at Brampton City Hall closes Thursday, June 28, for essential repairs (until the end of summer), free parking will be available throughout the area.

For City Hall visitors or those exploring Downtown businesses and attending events this summer, free parking is available at four other garages in the downtown area.

They are:

  • Nelson Square Garage,
  • West Tower Garage
  • John Street Garage
  • Market Square Garage

Officials said all services at Brampton City Hall will be available during construction. The City Clerk’s Office, Service Brampton and Marriage Ceremonies will relocate and be available in the West Tower:

  • Marriage ceremonies in West Tower 3A
  • Service Brampton in West Tower 2A
  • The City Clerk’s Office will be in West Tower 2B

Accessible parking is available at West Tower. An information booth will be on the second floor of West Tower to direct visitors.

The City Hall Parking Garage is more than 33 years old and repairs are necessary to keep the garage in good working condition. The repairs will ensure the structural integrity of the entire building and the safety of people who use and work in City Hall.

