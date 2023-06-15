Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Sean Fraser announced the expansion of the Francophone Mobility Program, for a period of two years, which allows a Canadian employer to make a job offer to an eligible candidate with a moderate command of French for all national occupation classification with the exception of jobs in primary agriculture.

This measure, initially reserved for highly skilled French-speaking temporary foreign workers, now opens doors to more French-speaking immigrants by offering them the opportunity to gain Canadian work experience and potentially qualify for permanent residence.

“Our government is committed to increasing the presence of French-speaking immigrants from coast to coast to coast,” Fraser said. “The changes to the Francophone Mobility Program opens the possibility for this and provides supports the development of the Francophone minority communities that welcome them. By attracting more French-speaking individuals we embrace a wealth of linguistic talents and cultural perspectives, and a shared heritage that enriches the cultural tapestry of our great nation.”

The French language proficiency criteria are also updated for all foreign nationals applying for a work permit under the Francophone Mobility Program. The temporary foreign national must have a moderate language proficiency of French for oral comprehension and oral expression. This is equivalent to a level 5 of the language requirements. These new language requirements meet the French language needs for all of these occupations and will expand the pool of eligible French-speaking foreign nationals.

In addition, applicants must now provide proof that they meet these language requirements. This documentary evidence may be, but is not limited to: a French evaluation test or the French competencies test, a diploma or degree from a French college or university, or a document confirming studies at a French-language institution.