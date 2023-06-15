COMMUNITY

Bramalea Transit Terminal closing for 6 months

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
Brampton has announced that the Bramalea Transit Terminal will be closed for repairs for a minimum of six months.

“Beginning Tuesday, June 20, Bramalea Transit Terminal will be under construction to conduct necessary repairs to relocate catch basins and replace the concrete platforms and driveways. The terminal will be closed to buses for a minimum of six months,” the City said in a news release.

However the terminal building will remain open to passengers and staff to access customer service and washroom facilities.

Customers are urged to avoid the designated construction areas at all times as well as follow posted signage and direction from staff.

For temporary bus stop locations, please view the map at the bottom of the post.

The City says this construction will help to improve the infrastructure at Bramalea Transit Terminal and support Brampton Transit in continuing to provide a safe and reliable service.

