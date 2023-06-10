There were ten new wildfires burning in Canada, bringing the total number of wildfires in the country so far this year to 2,405, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre has said.

There were 422 active wildfires on Friday, down from 431 on Thursday. The number of out-of-control wildfires fell to 219 on Friday from Thursday’s 234, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a daily update by the centre on its website.

On Friday, there were 89 wildfires being held and 114 under control. Wildfires have so far devoured about 45,000 square km of land in Canada, making 2023 one of the worst years for wildfires on record, according to the centre.

In Alberta, unsettled weather brought new starts. Hot and dry windy weather was across the north, and extreme fire weather is expected.

In Ontario, two larger fires in the far north were receiving some limited suppression action and ignition. More lightning fires from existing and new lightning are expected, the centre said.

