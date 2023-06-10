LIFESTYLEWORLD

Missing kids found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash

NewsWire
0
0

Four children who went missing after a plane crashed in Colombia’s Amazon forest on May 1, have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro announced.

Taking to Twitter late Friday night, Petro said: “A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle appeared alive.”

He also attached an image of several members of the military and Indigenous community tending to the siblings — Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy (13), Soleiny Jacobombaire Mucutuy (9), Tien Ranoque Mucutuy (4) and Cristin Ranoque Mucutuy (1).

In a separate statement, the President called it a “magical day”, adding: “They were alone, they themselves achieved an example of total survival which will remain in history.

“These children are today the children of peace and the children of Colombia.”

Petro added that he hoped to speak with the children on Saturday.

On May 1, the Cessna 206 light aircraft was flying between Araracuara in Amazonas province and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare, when it disappeared.

Since the crash, more than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs have been deployed in the search and rescue operations.

Last month, the wreckage of the aircraft and bodies of the the pilot and two adults were found.

One of the dead adults, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children.

The family are from the Huitoto people, an indigenous group in south-eastern Colombia and northern Peru.

20230610-082006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jodie Foster misses being on sets

    Nidhhi Agerwal to start one-stop organisation for Covid-related aid

    Total robotic liver transplant surgery saves 8-month-old Ahmedabad toddler

    Bold and beautiful: Day 5 of FDCI India Couture Week 2022