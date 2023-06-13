COMMUNITY

CASSA launches app to help children and youth combat online hate

CanIndia News
The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians (CASSA), in collaboration with the Anti-hate Community Leaders Group, has launched an app to help children and youth combat online hate.

The EradicateHate 2.0 includes tutorials, reflection activities, and infographics to equip youth-focused organizations, educators, parents and young victims with digital literacy tools to combat online hate. The content also addresses hateful attitudes and beliefs which stem from racist and xenophobic ideologies which result in online hate content.

EradicateHate 2.0 app is an adaptation of the #EradicateHate Toolkit which aims to create interactive and relevant content for children and youth to raise awareness about the impact of online hate, help them recognize it and take it down, according to CASSA.

The app is intended for children between 8-14 years old and youth between 15-24 years old.

CASSA says #EradicateHate 2.0 modes and styles of communication are specifically targeted toward children and youth with storytelling, social media, animations, graphics, posters, and games. The toolkit and app both underwent multiple phases and included consultations from hundreds of youth, educators, parents, and community members.

The EradicateHate app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple Store.

