CBI to submit report to Calcutta HC on Kuntal Ghosh’s letter issue on July 14

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will submit a detailed report to the Calcutta High Court on July 14 in the matter of expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh’s letter accusing central agencies of putting pressure on him to name Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the multi-crore school recruitment case.

Recently, the high court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha had directed the authorities of the prison where Ghosh is housed to submit CCTV footage to the CBI in connection to the letters that Ghosh wrote to a local police station and to the judge of a special court in Kolkata, accusing the central agency sleuths.

On Friday, the CBI counsel informed the high court that it has secured all the CCTV footage from Presidency Central Correctional Home, where Ghosh is serving judicial custody because of his alleged involvement in the school recruitment case.

The counsel also informed the court that CBI officers are currently examining the footages.

The court then scheduled the next hearing of the matter on July 14, and directed the CBI to submit a report on their findings from the CCTV footage on that date.

Incidentally, Ghosh had accused the central agencies of putting pressure on him just a day after Abhishek Banerjee had made a similar claim at a public rally, accusing the central agencies of putting pressure on Trinamool leaders such as Madan Mitra and Kunal Ghosh to name him in the Saradha chit fund scam.

Sources said that from the CCTV footage, the CBI is trying to deifer whether Ghosh wrote the letters himself or anyone else wrote them on his behalf.

