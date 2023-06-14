SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Changchun player Leonardo Lopes thanks Shanghai police for retrieved bag

Changchun Yatai forward Leonardo Lopes said he was grateful to the Shanghai police who helped him get his lost bag back.

The Brazilian player said his bag went missing after he put it at the entrance of a Shanghai restaurant where he took his family to eat dinner on Sunday, reports Xinhua.

“We came to Shanghai for holidays, and somebody took away my bag which carried important documents about me and my family,” he wrote on social media.

“I went to the police for help, and they returned the bag to me after spotting the person through camera footage,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to the Shanghai police for their help and support,” the Brazilian striker added.

The 26-year-old attacker has so far scored ten goals and made four assists for Changchun Yatai this season in the Chinese Super League campaign.

