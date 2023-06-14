ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Comedian Tirthanand Rao attepmts suicide again, livestreams on Facebook

NewsWire
0
0

Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page.

He alleged that a woman is responsible for his current state. He claimed during the live session that he was in a “live-in” with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed” him. He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she “extorted” money from him.

He said in the live video: “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

As he shared all that he was going through, he took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass. His friends who saw him taking the extreme step, reached his house in no time and found him unconscious. They called the police and the actor was rushed to the hospital.

20230614-112203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rapper Badshah to perform some of his hits on ‘Dance+ Season...

    Gauri Tonk on ‘Kaamnaa’ character: It will be hot and fab

    Shreyas Talpade announces sequel to his Marathi film ‘Poshter Boyz’

    Tanzeel Khan teams up with Pak rapper Hashim Nawaz, rolls out...