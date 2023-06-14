Actor-comedian Tirthanand Rao, who has worked with television star Kapil Sharma in ‘Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe’, attempted suicide by drinking poison during a Facebook live through his official Facebook page.

He alleged that a woman is responsible for his current state. He claimed during the live session that he was in a “live-in” with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed” him. He also claimed that the woman pushed him into debt as she “extorted” money from him.

He said in the live video: “I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar (a western suburb in Mumbai) and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet.”

As he shared all that he was going through, he took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass. His friends who saw him taking the extreme step, reached his house in no time and found him unconscious. They called the police and the actor was rushed to the hospital.

20230614-112203