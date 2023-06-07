INDIA

Chennai police to auction off two-wheelers abandoned in streets, parking lots

The Greater Chennai Police will auction two-wheelers found abandoned on roadsides and parking lots on June 28.

The auction will take place at Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore.

According to sources in Greater Chennai Police, 260 abandoned two wheelers that were recovered by the police would be auctioned. The city police had carried out a drive to remove abandoned two-wheelers at Chennai Central station premises, Egmore, and some other places.

Sources told IANS that a total of 300 vehicles were seized in these drives but there were claimants for only 40 and the rest 260 will be auctioned.

Those who are participating in the auction should visit the Rajarathinam stadium on June 14 and June 15 to register for the auction. Participants should produce government identity cards and GST numbers for registration.

The auction will take place on June 28 and successful bidders will have to pay the full amount plus GST and take procession of the vehicle.

