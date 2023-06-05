INDIA

Chhattisgarh coal scam: ‘Rs 540 cr proceeds of crime used for political expenditure’

NewsWire
0
1

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said a special PMLA court in Raipur has taken cognizance of two prosecution complaints filed by them in connection with a case pertaining to illegal levy on the movement of coal and iron pellets in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM’s Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and others are under the lens in the matter. Vishnoi and Chaurasia were earlier arrested by the ED in the matter.

The ED said that their investigation has established that proceeds of crime worth Rs 540 crore were acquired in this extortion racket and was utilised for political expenditure, creation of benami assets and bribing officials.

The ED has attached assets worth more than Rs 220 crore in this case.

The ED said that they were conducting money laundering investigation against coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari and Chaurasia who were extorting illegal levy on the movement of coal, iron pellets, etc, in Chhattisgarh.

The ED has conducted multiple searches, and has arrested nine accused as of now. All the accused are in judicial custody. The ED has also filed two prosecution complaints in the matter before a special court in Raipur against Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, Sameer Vishnoi and others.

Now, the Special Court (PMLA) Raipur has taken cognizance of ED’s prosecution complaints.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

20230605-210805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unacademy Founder Gaurav Munjal and Relevel deny layoffs

    Haryana to open schools for class IV, V from Sep 1

    Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from J&K, nominated to RS

    Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in ‘Ajooni’