A civilian was killed and several others were wounded by the US forces in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah, state media reported.

The incident happened when the US military airdropped forces in a village in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Xinhua news agency reported.

After encircling the village of Salham, the US forces opened fire on residential homes and agricultural lands, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

It added that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed militia that controls key areas in al-Hasakah, assisted the US forces’ airdrop.

There has been no immediate response from the SDF, but the US military frequently carries out airborne operations in areas that allegedly harbour remnants of the Islamic State militants.

20230612-015802