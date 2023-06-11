WORLD

Civilian killed by US forces in Syria: Media

NewsWire
0
0

A civilian was killed and several others were wounded by the US forces in the northeastern Syrian province of al-Hasakah, state media reported.

The incident happened when the US military airdropped forces in a village in the southern countryside of al-Hasakah near the Syrian-Iraqi border, Xinhua news agency reported.

After encircling the village of Salham, the US forces opened fire on residential homes and agricultural lands, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported on Sunday.

It added that the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a US-backed militia that controls key areas in al-Hasakah, assisted the US forces’ airdrop.

There has been no immediate response from the SDF, but the US military frequently carries out airborne operations in areas that allegedly harbour remnants of the Islamic State militants.

20230612-015802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Biden expresses support for ceasefire in call with Israeli PM

    Pak PM’s office receives army chief appointment summary

    Objection to Turkey-Libya energy deal has ‘no significance’: Turkish Foreign Ministry

    Philippine president to focus on food, energy, climate change at UN...