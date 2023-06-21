Clashes renewed between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in various areas of the capital Khartoum, after the latest 72-hour truce ended at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Eyewitnesses on Wednesday said SAF warplanes flew over southern areas of Khartoum and bombarded a major RSF camp there. The warplanes also attacked RSF targets in Bahri town, north of Khartoum.

Violent clashes also took place north of Omdurman city, west of Khartoum, while sounds of explosion were heard near the SAF’s Engineers Corps base, west of Omdurman.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia and the US announced in a joint statement that representatives of the SAF and RSF had agreed to a 72-hour cease-fire beginning on Sunday at 6:00 a.m. local time.

The statement said the parties agreed that during the cease-fire they would refrain from attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, or seeking military advantage.

They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since May 6, Saudi Arabia and the US have been sponsoring talks between the Sudanese warring parties in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah. Several truces have been reached since then, but both sides have accused each other of violating them.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, which have left more than 3,000 people killed and more than 6,000 others injured, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry.

