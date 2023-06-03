ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

Coldplay use renewable energy to make their gigs the greenest in the world

NewsWire
0
0

A British rock band Coldplay’s tour is one of the most eco-friendly of all time courtesy of renewable energy use, the band said.

Chris Martin ‘s group are currently playing a four-night residency at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, reports mirror.co.uk.

And since they started their Music Of The Spheres World Tour in March last year, they have produced 4 per cent less CO2 emissions than their 2016-17 one.

The band said: “This is a good start, and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of.

“But clearly there’s still room for improvement. Now that we’re into the second year of the tour, we’ve started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100 per cent renewable energy as efficiently as possible.”

“We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us.”

During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors.

“We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum. Thank you to all the brilliant people and creative minds who’ve helped us.”

During the shows, fans help charge the batteries by riding power bikes and moving on kinetic dance floors. The band’s green efforts were praised by Professor John E. Fernandez of Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He said: “We fully endorse this effort as critically important, scientifically rigorous and of the highest quality.”

Coldplay also told how they donated 3,770 meals and 73 kg of toiletries from tour catering to the homeless.

20230603-113403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    As Oscar vote draws closer, ‘RRR’ nets 11 mentions on ‘Variety’...

    Jennifer Garner boards series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

    CCA2023: Brendon Fraser named Best Actor for ‘The Whale’

    Taylor Swift: “It would be fantastic to write and direct a...