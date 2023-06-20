INDIA

Collapse of higher education sector worse than law & order collapse: Kerala Guv

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cautioned on Tuesday that the collapse of the higher education sector is “worse” than the collapse of the law and order.

Khan was reacting to numerous reports about alleged fake certificate cases and other malpractices involving activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), at higher education institutions in the state.

By now, a handful of cases have surfaced in which forged documents were allegedly used to secure a teaching job or admission to Post Graduate courses, all involving SFI activists, lending a huge setback to the student’s organisation.

The Governor, who is also chancellor of state varsities, said that if one is able to do all this because one belongs to a particular student’s organisation then it’s a serious thing, adding that he will be looking into all such cases.

