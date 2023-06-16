INDIA

Complaint filed against Maharashtra woman for offensive tweet against Mamata

NewsWire
0
0

A complaint has been registered with the Cyber Crime Division of Howrah City Police in West Bengal against a Maharashtra-based woman for posting an ‘offensive’ tweet against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the complaint lodged by Calcutta High Court counsel Debolina Ghosh Das, it has been alleged that Sunaina Holey from Maharashtra used some of offensive words concerning the personal life of Banerjee in one of her tweets.

“The manner in which Holey used the offensive words concerning the personal life of the Chief Minister is unpardonable. I want the state police to take the help of Maharashtra police to arrest her and bring her to West Bengal. She should be tried in any court here,” Debolina Ghosh Das said.

Das also said that such expression on social media is not just an insult to the Chief Minister, but also to the entire womanhood.

“This is clear misuse of the freedom of expression. Proper action should be taken in the matter,” the complainant said.

Sources in Howrah City Police said that they have received the complaint and are also initiating necessary action in the matter.

20230616-190203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deputy Civil Surgeon penalised in Haryana for lapses

    Uttarkashi Avalanche: Six climbers rescued, says ITBP

    KJo calls Amitabh Bachchan an institution, a ‘feeling’

    Air India divestment set to take place on Thursday