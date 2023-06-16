SPORTS

Youth Men’s National Boxing C’ships: Rohit, Bharat and Krrish storm into quarters

NewsWire
Asian Junior Champions Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon and Krrish Pal lived upto the expectations and stormed into the quarter finals on third day of the sixth Youth Men’s National Boxing Championships, here on Friday.

Representing Chandigarh, Rohit Chamoli (54kg) showcased his talent in a commanding victory against John Lapung of Arunachal Pradesh, winning by a unanimous 5-0 decision. His exceptional attacking performance from close range propelled him into the quarterfinals, where he will face Umesh Kumar of Delhi.

Krrish Pal, the reigning Asian Junior boxing champion, continued his winning streak as he triumphed over Mohammad Junad of Telangana in the 48kg round of 16 bout. Krrish, who is representing Chandigarh demonstrated his superiority in the ring right from the word go and his opposition had no answer to that, which forced the referee to stop the contest (RSC) in the first round. He will now take on Vishesh from Haryana in the quarterfinals.

Bharat Joon (92kg) from Haryana showcased his skill and power in a one-sided bout against Uttar Pradesh’s Rishab Pandey. Bharat started slowly in the first round and took his time to gauge the opponent before going all out with his flurry of punches in the second round and as a result, the referee stopped the contest. He will square off against Riddhuman Subba of Uttarakhand in the next round.

In other bouts of the day, the boxers from SSCB and Haryana stood apart with their fierce and fearless boxing as 13 and 11 boxers each reached the quarterfinals respectively.

The championship is witnessing the participation of 337 budding boxers, who are willing to make their mark at the national level.

