The Congress has called upon External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take decisive action in response to a float that portrayed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a parade in Brampton, Canada.

Milind Deora, a Congress leader and former Union minister, shared a video circulating on social media that allegedly captured the float depicting Gandhi’s assassination at the parade.

Expressing his dismay, Deora tweeted: “As an Indian, I am deeply disturbed by the 5 km-long parade held in Brampton, Canada, which featured a depiction of the assassination of Indira Gandhi.”

“It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination,” he said on twitter.

“This extremism deserves universal condemnation & a united response,” he tweeted.

Responding to Deora’s tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his agreement and stated: “I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.”

