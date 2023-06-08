INDIA

Congress asks Jaishankar for decisive action on Canada parade float

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress has called upon External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take decisive action in response to a float that portrayed the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during a parade in Brampton, Canada.

Milind Deora, a Congress leader and former Union minister, shared a video circulating on social media that allegedly captured the float depicting Gandhi’s assassination at the parade.

Expressing his dismay, Deora tweeted: “As an Indian, I am deeply disturbed by the 5 km-long parade held in Brampton, Canada, which featured a depiction of the assassination of Indira Gandhi.”

“It’s not about taking sides, it’s about respect for a nation’s history & the pain caused by its Prime Minister’s assassination,” he said on twitter.

“This extremism deserves universal condemnation & a united response,” he tweeted.

Responding to Deora’s tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh expressed his agreement and stated: “I entirely agree! This is despicable and @DrSJaishankar should take it up strongly with the Canadian authorities.”

20230608-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: Anubrata Mondal approaches Calcutta HC for bail

    Rs 2.5 cr-a-day ‘Bawaal’ shoot in Europe heads to its Warsaw...

    Indo-EU reiterate protection to human rights, freedom of expression

    Name Aligarh airport after Kalyan Singh: BJP leaders