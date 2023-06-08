INDIA

Summer vacation in UP extended due to heatwave

As heatwave sweeps across Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has extended summer vacation in schools till June 26 to provide relief to the children and save them from the possibility of sunstroke.

Earlier, the schools were scheduled to resume classes on June 15.

The schools will, however, open for one day on June 21 on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

A notification in this regard been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council to all the District Basic Education Officers saying that the council schools will remain closed until June 26 now and reopen on June 27.

The School Management Committee will be authorised to take decisions regarding summer vacation in recognised schools run under the council.

Before the school reopens on June 27, the government said that sanitation, cleanliness of toilets, pure drinking water and proper seating arrangements should be ensured for students in the school.

Director General, School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand said, “There is a forecast of extreme heat conditions with possibility of sunstroke due to exposure to the sun in the state in the next few days. Extreme heat can have adverse effects on young children. Keeping this in mind, the summer vacation has been extended till June 26.”

Classes will start from June 27. Till then the children of basic schools will continue their study and homework given during the summer vacation through ‘Diksha App’.

Yellow alert has been issued as the Meteorological Department has warned of severe heatwaves in many districts of the state.

