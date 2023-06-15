INDIA

Congressman Ashish Deshmukh to make ‘ghar-wapasi’ to BJP on Sunday

NewsWire
0
0

Suspended former Congress MLA Ashish Deshmukh is all set to return to the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Nagpur on Sunday in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and others.

The development comes over three weeks after Deshmukh was slapped with a show-cause notice and expelled by the Congress on May 22 for publicly criticising top party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Maharashtra party President Nana Patole.

Deshmukh – an ex-BJP MLA from Katol – is the son of veteran Congress leader and former state President Ranjit Deshmukh.

A few months back, Deshmukh had stirred up a huge row when he called upon Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the OBC community over his ‘Modi surname’ remarks that led to forfeiture of his Lok Sabha membership.

He shot of a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in January seeking removal of Patole, blaming him for the party’s nose-diving fortunes in the state with a series of electoral debacles.

Later, he alleged that Patole was working in tandem with the ruling Shiv Sena Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and taking ‘One Khokha’ (slang for Rs 1-crore) monthly from him.

The party had promptly rubbished these utterances and allegations, with senior leaders hitting back saying Deshmukh had “lost his mental balance”.

Deshmukh had quit the BJP in 2019 and contested against Fadnavis from Nagpur SouthWest constituency, but lost.

It remains to be seen which constituency he will be allotted in his second innings with the BJP for contesting the 2024 assembly elections.

20230615-123203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DGPs meet: PM Modi calls for exchange of data across agencies

    Honour killing accused who jumped parole nabbed by Delhi Police

    Bankim Chandra’s life inspires me to lead BJP: Nadda

    Gunfight underway in Kashmir’s Shopian