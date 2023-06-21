Delhi Police’s Special Cell has registered an FIR after singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh had filed a complaint alleging that he and his manager had received death threats from gangster Goldy Brar.

According to police, on Wednesday, a complaint regarding threat to famous singer Hardesh Singh alias Yo Yo Honey Singh was received.

“The complainant said that on June 19, a threat call came on his manager Rohit Chabra’s phone number, the caller introduced himself as Goldy Brar and demanded extortion money of Rs 50 Lakh,” said a senior police official.

“Thereafter his manager received random calls and voice message for extortion from the same phone number,” the official added.

“On receipt of complaint, prompt action has been taken and a case under section 387, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) got registered at Special Cell police station,” said the official.

The singer also met the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday and sought security. It was learnt that the rapper had received threats over phone calls and voice notes.

“I have received phone calls from persons claiming to be Goldy Brar and his gang members. The calls were also received by my staff. I have requested Commissioner Saab to provide me security and investigate the matter,” Singh told reporters.

“All the evidence and records regarding the calls and threats have been submitted to the police,” he said.

