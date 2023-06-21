COMMUNITY

Environment Canada predicts above normal summer temperatures

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
In its seasonal weather outlook for summer, Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted higher-than-normal temperatures to most of the country until at least the end of August.

June has already brought above-normal temperatures across the northern Prairies, northern Ontario and northern Quebec, according to a statement from the government department responsible for environment policies. Higher temperatures are expected to persist in these regions as well as in the rest of Ontario and Quebec, British Columbia, and Atlantic Canada throughout the summer.

Environment Canada attributes the higher temperatures to global warming.

“Many parts of the country are already experiencing the devastating impacts of wildfires, driven mainly by higher temperatures and seasonal dryness associated with a warming climate. In anticipation of a warmer, drier summer and its associated severe conditions, Canadians are urged to regularly monitor weather forecasts, take all weather alerts seriously, and get prepared for weather-related events by developing an emergency plan,” the statement warns.

Environment Canada says climate change is already affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme weather- and climate-related events in Canada. “Climate models indicate the country is warming at roughly double the global rate, especially in the north, which will lead to more damaging weather events,” the government department stated.

Climate change is causing extreme temperatures at a greater frequency than in the past, increasing the severity of heat waves and contributing to dry conditions, wildfires, and heavy precipitation risks.

Climate change also brings more intense rainfalls, which are expected to increase urban flood risks, and coastal flooding is expected to increase in many areas of Canada due to local sea-level rise. The average intensity of hurricanes is also expected to increase, though an increase in the total number of tropical cyclones is not expected.

