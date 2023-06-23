INDIA

CVoter Snap Poll: Opinions divided over US help against China

A series of exclusive snap polls conducted by CVoter during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US reveals how Indians are divided when it comes to American help during hostilities with China.

One of the questions asked in the survey conducted with a sample size of 4,409 on June 22 was: Do you think the US has helped India till date to resolve the border dispute with China?

More than four out of every 10 respondents are of the opinion that the US has not helped India at all. While a little more than three out of 10 feel that the US has helped India to some extent, a small minority claimed that the US has indeed helped India during its border dispute and conflict with China.

The unresolved border dispute between India and China frequently leads to stand-offs and near military confrontations. In June 2020, the dispute turned violent and bloody in Ladakh when clashes between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troopers.

Since then, more than 50,000 troops each from either side have been confronting each other face-to-face in both Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

One of the key points for the state visit of PM Modi to the US has been forging a stronger partnership to contain the threat that China poses in the vital Indo-pacific region. Without directly naming China, the joint declaration issued after formal bilateral talks between President Joe Biden and PM Modi stressed the importance of keeping the Indo-pacific safe for global trade and all-round prosperity.

However, as the results of the CVoter snap poll indicate, a substantial proportion of Indians are of the opinion that the US is not helping India.

