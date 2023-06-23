SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Junior Hockey World Cup star Rajeev Mishra passes away

NewsWire
0
0

Rajeev Mishra, the leading striker at the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup in Milton Keynes, England, has passed away. He was 46.

Rajeev led India to a second-place finish in 1997 Junior World Cup as the team was returning to the tournament after 12 years.

Though India lost the final to Australia 2-3, Mishra, with six goals in the tournament, was hailed as the next big thing in Indian hockey.

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former Junior International Hockey Player and 1997 FIH Junior Men World Cup Silver medalist, Rajiv Mishra. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Hockey India in a tweet.

In the domestic circuit, Mishra played for Northern Railway and made his debut for the senior team in the Indo-German test series held in January, 1998.

Hockey India president and Mishra’s teammate in the 1997 Junior World Cup, Dileep Tirkey also condoled the untimely demise.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajeev Mishra, a talented former Junior International Hockey player. His passion and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire hockey community,” Tirkey tweeted.

20230623-181604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    KIYG 2021: Girls’ hockey team, judoka Anil, swimmer Saroha help Haryana...

    Team needs to improve PC conversion before Asian Games: Goalkeeper of...

    Hockey: France join Men’s Pro League, to start campaign against India...

    Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Pakistan 4-3, win bronze medal