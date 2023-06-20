INDIALIFESTYLE

Cyclone Biparjoy: Orange alert in parts of Rajasthan

NewsWire
0
0

After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk and yellow alert in places like Jaipur, Dholpur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Kota, Baran, Jhalawad and Sikar.

As per Met department, it rained heavily in Dholpur and the data collected till 8:30 on Tuesday morning said that it rained 184 mm here while it rained 166.5 mm in Karauli, 149 mm in Ajmer, 55 mm in Bhilwara, 52 mm in Chittaurgarh.

With the heavy rains in different-parts of the state, the temperature in almost all districts is under 40 degree Celsius except Shri Ganganagar where 41 degree Celsius was recorded. Also, the minimum temperature in almost all districts has gone under 30 degree Celsius.

The IMD officials said, “The Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘Biparjoy’) now lies over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north-west Madhya Pradesh & north-east Rajasthan. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels.”

Rains, thunderstorms and winds shall be recorded in places like Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and other places till June 24, they added.

20230620-183204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PoJK/GB: Seized opportunities and missed opportunities

    Pilot met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss Rajasthan

    Child’s body exhumed, occult practices likely behind killing

    Each party committee to have 50% youth: UP BSP President Vishwanath...