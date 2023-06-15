INDIATOP NEWS

Cyclone Biporjoy shifts trajectory, injures 22

The “very severe” cyclonic storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy”, also reffered as “Biporjoy”, has shifted its trajectory towards the northeast and traversed the coastal region adjoining Pakistan near the Jakhau port in Gujarat, specifically crossing the Saurashtra-Kutch area.

“Currently, the cyclone has transitioned from the sea to land and its centre is now situated in the Saurashtra-Kutch region. The intensity of the cyclone has diminished to approximately 105-115 kmph, resulting in a downgrade of its category to a severe cyclonic storm. As a consequence of this weather system, Rajasthan may experience substantial rainfall on June 16,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“VSCS BIPARJOY moved northeastwards & CROSSED Saurashtra-Kutch coast near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) between 2230 & 2330 IST of 15 June as a VSCS with windspeed of 115-125kmph. Lay centered at 2330IST lat 23.3N & Long 68.6E about 10km north of Jakhau Port, 30km WNW of Nalia as a SCS,” the IMD said in a tweet at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to initial reports, as a result of the storm, approximately 22 people have sustained injuries. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any fatalities at this time.

“The adverse weather conditions have also led to the unfortunate loss of 23 animal lives. Additionally, a significant number of trees, specifically 524, have been uprooted, and several electric poles have toppled in certain areas. Consequently, around 940 villages are currently experiencing power outages due to this infrastructure damage,” said a senior Gujarat government official.

