Daler Mehndi’s son Gurdeep to follow his father’s lyrical path

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Gurdeep Mehndi, the son of Punjabi music legend Daler Mehndi, is set to take a flight into the mainstream music space.

The young singer said that he is eager to start creating his own music as he embarks on a new journey.

Gurdeep is known for his ability to deliver electrifying live performances and enthral audiences.

The singer has been signed by music label Saregama India Ltd. as part of their artiste management roster, and is set to release his originals in May 2024.

Talking about the same, Gurdeep shared: “This marks a pivotal moment in my career. I’m eager to start creating my own music with a label that’s not only revered for its historical significance but also for its reliability and credibility in the music industry. This collaboration opens up new avenues for growth and creativity, and I am looking forward to what we will achieve together.”

Speaking on the announcement Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior VP of Films & Events at Saregama shared: “We are thrilled to welcome Gurdeep to the Saregama family. Our extensive network in the music industry and expertise in artist management will most definitely help us in charting out a new growth trajectory for him. We are committed to not only investing in content for such artists who have great potential across various genres and languages, but also have dedicated teams to build their brand, grow business potential through brand endorsements, more live shows and tours. We look forward to Gurdeep’s pioneering journey with us.”